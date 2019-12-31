Catholic World News

Religious groups must spread Communist principles, Chinese government decrees

December 31, 2019

According to new regulations, "religious organizations must spread the principles and policies of the Chinese Communist Party … educating religious personnel and religious citizens to support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, supporting the socialist system, adhering to and following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics."

