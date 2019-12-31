Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan denounces ‘sickening’ anti-Semitic attacks

December 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Following the Monsey (NY) Hanukkah stabbing, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York lamented “the latest in a series of sickening acts of violence against our Jewish brothers and sisters. Such acts must be condemned completely and without reservation as totally contrary to everything that people of faith stand for.”

