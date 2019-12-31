Catholic World News

+Cardinal Prosper Grech, 94

December 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Maltese prelate entered the Order of St. Augustine in 1943 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1950. He co-founded the Patristic Institute Augustinianum in 1969; Pope Benedict XVI named him a cardinal in 2012.

