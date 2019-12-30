Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox Church suspends relations with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Alexandria

December 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The action comes one month after Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria lent his support to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople in recognizing the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

