Pope begins restoring normal governance to Chilean dioceses

December 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In May 2018, all 31 active Chilean bishops joined in a mass resignation following meetings with Pope Francis. In March 2019, the Pope accepted the resignation of Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati of Santiago, the nation’s capital, and named Bishop Celestino Aós Braco as apostolic administrator; the Pope has now named him Archbishop of Santiago.

