Catholic World News

Illinois bishop takes leave, citing health problems

December 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Joliet diocese

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop R. Daniel Conlon of Joliet, Illinois, has taken a leave of absence, for undisclosed medical reasons. He becomes the second American bishop to take time off for his health; earlier this month Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, announced that he was stepping down temporarily to cope with depression and anxiety.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!