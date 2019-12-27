Catholic World News

Guatemalan cardinal visits Mississippi following immigration raid

December 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “You are not criminals,” Cardinal Álvaro Leonel Ramazzini Imeri told Guatemalan migrants. “You are here because your own country was not able to give you what you have the right to have.” Referring to US immigration law, he added, “The right to immigrate is a human right … I believe we can’t abide by a law that doesn’t have justice as its foundation.”

