Fragile cathedral might not be saved, Notre-Dame rector says

December 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Today we can say that there is maybe a 50% chance that it will be saved,” said Msgr. Patrick Chauvet. “There is also 50% chance of scaffolding falling onto the three vaults, so as you can see the building is still very fragile.”

