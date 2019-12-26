Catholic World News

Chinese officials increase pressure on ‘unofficial’ Catholics

December 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese officials in the province of Fujian have stepped up a campaign to enlist Catholics in the government-backed Patriotic Association, closing down at least 60 Catholic institutions that have resisted the pressure. Catholic groups have found their buildings closed, utilities shut off, clerics detained, and members monitored by security cameras.

