Melbourne Catholics sing carols outside prison, pray for Cardinal Pell

December 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A group of Catholics met outside Melbourne prison on Christmas Eve, to sing carols and pray for Cardinal George Pell, who remains incarcerated while waiting for Australia’s top court to hear the appeal of his conviction on abuse charges.

