Catholic World News

Learn from St. Stephen and fix your gaze on Jesus, Pope tells pilgrims

December 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Remember all the martyrs of yesterday and today,” Pope Francis said during his Angelus address (video) on the Feast of St. Stephen, and “ask of them the grace to live and die with Jesus’ name in our hearts and on our lips.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!