Pope prays for victims of deadly Philippine typhoon
December 26, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered prayers on December 26 after Typhoon Phanfone swept across the central Philippines on Christmas Day.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
