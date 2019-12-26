Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo criticizes international sanctions against Myanmar

December 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The International Court of Justice “is conducting emergency legal proceedings to determine whether military personnel committed genocide against Myanmar’s Rohingya minority in 2017,” the Associated Press reported. Cardinal Bo, the leading prelate in the Southeast Asian nation of 56 million (map), urged the international community “to accompany this nation and fledgling democracy with understanding and advice, not condemnation,” as sanctions “without consideration for the welfare of ordinary people will be a sad commentary on the world’s concern for our people, and a sad commentary on the message of Christmas.”

