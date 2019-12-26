Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s patriarchs, other Christian leaders issue Christmas message

December 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem, bring you Christmas greetings in the name of the Newborn King, the Prince of Peace, our Saviour Jesus Christ,” the message begins. “Christmas is the time when we celebrate the Nativity of the Word made Flesh who dwelt among us, full of grace and truth...”

