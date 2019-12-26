Catholic World News

Bishop applauds congressional reauthorization of DC Opportunity Scholarship Program

December 26, 2019

USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Church has consistently taught that children have the universal right to an education, and that parents have the right and responsibility to serve as the primary educators of their children,” said Bishop Michael Barber, SJ, of Oakland, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Catholic Education. “The Church also teaches that the state has a fundamental obligation to support parents in fulfilling such a right.”

