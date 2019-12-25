Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Christmas Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World)

December 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light” (Isaiah 9:1) was the theme of the Pope’s Christmas message, delivered on Christmas morning from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica (video).

