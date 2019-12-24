Catholic World News

State Department names ‘egregious,’ ‘severe’ religious freedom violators

December 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The State Department designated Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as “countries of particular concern” because of “systematic, ongoing, [and] egregious violations of religious freedom.” In addition, the State Department named Comoros, Russia, Uzbekistan, Cuba, Nicaragua, Nigeria, and Sudan to its “special watch list” for “severe violations of religious freedom.”

