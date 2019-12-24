Catholic World News

2019 was most extensive year for papal travel since 1982

December 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “This year, Pope Francis made seven foreign trips, visiting 11 countries on four continents, equalling Pope St. John Paul II, who also visited 11 countries in 1982,” said Alessandro Gisotti, director of the Holy See Press Office. Gisotti cited favorably a recent Washington Post article, “Pope Francis tries to transform the Church through his travels.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!