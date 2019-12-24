Catholic World News

Pope greets sick children and their families

December 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As he greeted children assisted by the Vatican’s Santa Marta Pediatric Dispensary (Italian-language website), the Pope celebrated his 83rd birthday (Italian-language link) five days after the fact, and spoke extemporaneously on hope, love, and peace.

