Legionaries reveal over 100 members abused minors

December 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Legion of Christ has disclosed that an internal investigation found more than 100 members—33 priests and 71 seminarians—had engaged in sexual abuse of minors. The study found that 60 priests in the Legion had been molested by the order’s founder, the late Marcial Maciel. Many of Maciel’s victims later became abusers themselves.

