Chinese officials discourage Christmas celebrations

December 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese officials are battling against Christmas celebrations, decrying the “spiritual pollution” that they see as a Western influence.

(Ironically, Chinese manufacturers produce many of the inexpensive Christmas ornaments that are marketed throughout the world.)

