US bishops’ spokesman welcomes Trump rule on abortion coverage

December 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee has welcomed Trump administration rules that require health-care insurance providers to send customers separate bills for abortion coverage, if such coverage is included in their insurance plans. Archbishop Joseph Naumann remarked that “at least with this rule, Americans can now see and try to avoid complicity.”

