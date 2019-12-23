Catholic World News

Pope pays surprise visit to Roman high school

December 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Students at the Liceo Pilo Albertelli in Rome wrote the meditations for the Way of the Cross led by Pope Francis on Good Friday 2018.

