‘Jesus is the smile of God,’ Pope tells Vatican employees

December 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a December 21 audience with employees of the Holy See and Vatican City State Governorate, Pope Francis said, “Behold, dearly beloved, in the manger we too relive this experience: to look at the Child Jesus and feel that God is smiling at us there, and smiling at all the poor of the earth, at all those who await salvation, who hope for a more fraternal world, where there is no more war and violence, where every man and woman can live in his or her dignity as son and daughter of God.”

