Cameroon: bishops’ pastoral rejects ‘tribalism’

December 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Warning of a “worrying deterioration of the social climate,” the bishops of Cameroon have issued a pastoral letter encouraging their people to work together for national unity. “Let us not fall into the trap of tribalism,” the bishops say.

