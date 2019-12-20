Catholic World News

US, Mexican bishops join in border ceremony

December 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Two US bishops joined a Mexican counterpart in a celebration of Las Posadas, a traditional Latin American observance, at a shelter for migrants in Matamoros, Mexico. Las Posadas commemorates the search by St. Joseph and the Virgin Mary for a place to stay in Bethlehem. The prelates involved were Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas, his auxiliary Bishop Mario Aviles, and Bishop Eugenio Lira of Matamoros.

