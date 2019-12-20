Catholic World News

Evangelical journal calls for Trump’s removal

December 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Christianity Today, the Evangelical magazine founded by the late Billy Graham, has issued an editorial calling for the impeachment, conviction, and removal of President Trump. The editorial is noteworthy because Evangelical Protestants have been strongly supportive of Trump.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!