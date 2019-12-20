Catholic World News

Pope, UN leader issue joint video message

December 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on December 20 with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, and the two issued a video message together. The Pope said that “we must not look the other way in the face of injustice, inequality, the scandal of hunger in the world, of poverty, of children who die because they lack water, food and necessary health care.” Guterres praised the Pontiff’s “clear moral voice.”

