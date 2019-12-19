Catholic World News

Pope welcomes new ambassadors

December 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke of the Church’s interest in “promoting the good of each person and of all peoples,” as he accepted the diplomatic credentials of several new ambassadors to the Holy See—from Andorra, Kenya, Latvia, Mali, Niger, and Seychelles. He welcomed them to share in the work of “building a more just and peaceful world in which human life, dignity, and rights are respected and enhanced.”

