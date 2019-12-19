Catholic World News

Pope repeats commitment to refugees, cites Libyan ‘places of torture’

December 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on December 19 with a group of refugees, Pope Francis spoke of “the inescapable commitment of the Church to save the lives of migrants, so that then we could welcome, protect, promote, and integrate them.” He voiced his support for those who “prefer to face a stormy sea rather than die slowly in Libyan detention camps, places of torture and ignoble slavery.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!