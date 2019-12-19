Catholic World News

Supreme Court accepts cases testing employment protection for religious schools

December 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear two cases involving discrimination cases filed against Catholic schools. The cases test the limits of the “ministerial exception,” which exempts religious institutions from discrimination complaints by employees who are involved in the institution’s religious mission.

