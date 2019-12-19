Catholic World News
Costa Rica’s bishops express outrage as president legalizes some abortions
December 19, 2019
Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, 39, signed a “technical norm for the therapeutic interruption of pregnancy.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
