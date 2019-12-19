Catholic World News

Approving all requests, USCCB awards $4.2M in grants to Church in Latin America, Caribbean

December 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Using funds from a national collection, the Subcommittee on the Church in Latin America awarded $4.2 million to pastoral projects. The bishops approved each of the requests they received: “the Subcommittee reviewed 194 grant requests totaling $6.2 million” and “approved $4.2 million in funding for all 194 requests.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!