Catholic World News
Archbishop speaks out against Indian citizenship law that excludes Muslims
December 18, 2019
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Protests erupted in India following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!