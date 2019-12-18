Catholic World News

Murdered 91-year-old French priest had abused father and son

December 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The murder “has slowly brought to light a sordid story of the priest’s sexual abuse of the suspected killer and his father,” according to the report. “The Bishop of Beauvais in northern France has been dragged into the scandal.”

