3 suspended Ugandan priests ask forgiveness, receive pardon from bishop

December 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The priests were suspended in 2017 “on allegations of sex scandals and abuse of office,” according to the report. They will “work for unspecified probation in the newly appointed places but would not be allowed to conduct church baptism and weddings.”

