Light and sound ordinance does not infringe on Catholic high school’s religious freedom, appeals court rules

December 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Marianist Province of the United States and St. John Vianney High School challenged Kirkwood, Missouri’s revised zoning code. The US 8th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court decision.

