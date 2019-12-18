Catholic World News

Niger archbishop calling for fasting, prayer following massacre of 70 soldiers

December 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “Islamist militants with links to the Islamic State group and al Qaeda” are suspected in the massacre, France 24 reported. Niger, a West African nation of 19.9 million (map), is 99% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!