Catholic World News

‘We look forward to building a united Bolivia,’ bishops say at end of dramatic year

December 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Evo Morales, Bolivia’s Socialist president since 2005, resigned on November 10 following weeks of violent protests. “We have a common history, a common future, a common Savior who is Jesus Christ, and a common task which is to build a Bolivia with justice and progress,” the bishops said in their Christmas message.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!