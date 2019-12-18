Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: Pope’s decision to abolish pontifical secret is fruit of February abuse summit

December 18, 2019

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On December 17, the Vatican announced that the Pope has abolished the pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases.

