Catholic World News

Anglican cleric, former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth, to become Catholic

December 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Rev. Gavin Ashenden, a former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth, will be received into the Catholic Church next Sunday. He had left the Church of England in 2017, after criticizing the reading of the Qu’ran at an Episcopalian service. He explained: “I came to realise (too long after both Newman and Chesterton had already explained why) that only the Catholic Church, with the weight of the Magisterium, had the ecclesial integrity, theological maturity and spiritual potency to defend the Faith, renew society and save souls in the fullness of faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!