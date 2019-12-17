Catholic World News

Supreme Court affirms dismissal of lawsuit over 1925 baptism

December 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Frederick Collins Fermin sued the Diocese of El Paso and an unnamed priest for using a crucifix during his baptism in 1925,” a federal appeals court stated in its earlier ruling. “He alleges that the priest did so ‘in violation of God’s law.’”

