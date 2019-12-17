Catholic World News

Byzantine chant, Swiss Holy Week procession named part of ‘intangible cultural heritage of humanity’

December 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent meeting (December 9-14), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization named several Christian practices and events as part of the “intangible cultural heritage of humanity,” including Byzantine chant (Greece and Cyprus), the Celestinian forgiveness celebration (Italy), Ethiopian Epiphany, the Holy Week processions in Mendrisio (Switzerland), and the festival of the Santísima Trinidad del Señor Jesús del Gran Poder in the city of La Paz (Bolivia).

