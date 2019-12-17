Catholic World News

Protests across India against law that excludes Muslims

December 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Citizenship Amendment Bill “makes it easier to obtain naturalization if you are a ‘persecuted minority’ in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” according to the report. “The list includes Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis who suffer discrimination and marginalization in those three countries; at the same time, it excludes equally persecuted Muslim minorities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!