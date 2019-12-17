Catholic World News

Jerusalem archbishop sees ‘vibrant’ Christian community in Gaza

December 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Christian residents of the Gaza Strip (map), a self-governing Palestinian territory, are not permitted to visit Bethlehem or Jerusalem during the Christmas season.

