Catholic World News

December 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Angelus News

CWN Editor's Note: Founded by the future Pope Francis in 2001, Scholas Occurrentes is now a pontifical educational foundation.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!