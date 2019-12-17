Catholic World News
Pope, Los Angeles archbishop speak via video for US launch of Scholas Occurentes
December 17, 2019
» Continue to this story on Angelus News
CWN Editor's Note: Founded by the future Pope Francis in 2001, Scholas Occurrentes is now a pontifical educational foundation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!