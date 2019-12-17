Catholic World News

Bishops praise Farm Workforce Modernization Act

December 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: On December 11, the House of Representatives passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2019 (H.R.5038) in a 260-165 vote.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!