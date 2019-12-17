Catholic World News

UN leader lauds Pope Francis

December 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis “is a strong voice on the climate crisis, on poverty and inequality, on multilateralism, on the protection of refugees and migrants, on disarmament and many other important issues,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said before a visit to Rome. “Through his work, the Pope is contributing to reaching many of our objectives, including the Sustainable Development Goals, combating climate change and promoting a culture of peace.”

