Pope sees old age as ‘season of giving’ and ‘season of dialogue’

December 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Old age is a time of grace, in which the Lord renews His call to us: He calls us to preserve and pass on our faith, He calls us to pray, especially to intercede; He calls us to be close to those in need,” Pope Francis told members of Italy’s National Association of Senior Workers on December 16.

