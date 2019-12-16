Catholic World News

Nebraska bishop takes medical leave for depression, anxiety

December 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I also want to tell you about my health because I hope, in some small way, to help lift the stigma of mental health issues,” Bishop James Conley of Lincoln wrote in a letter to the faithful. “It has been difficult to accept that my mental health problems are real health problems, and not just a defect of my character, especially during a year of difficulty for our diocese. But the truth is that depression and anxiety are real psychological problems, with medical causes, requiring medical treatment.”

